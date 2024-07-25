Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Udaariyaan returns to TV; latter says, ‘I’m so excited for this re-run’

Udaariyaan, one of the most popular television series that aired from 2021 to 2024 made actor Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a household name. After receiving loads of love and support from the viewers, the show is now returning to television again! This is delightful news for the fans of the show as they will get to see their favorite pair, Fateh Singh and Tejo Kaur Sandhu on screen again.

Makers drop Udaariyaan promo

On July 25 evening, Colors TV, the official channel where Udaariyaan will air dropped some promos of the serial. The first promo shows Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Tejo in a mustard field. It is uploaded with the caption, “Ek baar phir miliye aapke handsome hunk Fateh se. Dekhiye #Udaariyaan, ek baar phirse dopahar 1:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Another promo shows Ankit Gupta as Fateh practicing boxing in the field. The caption for the promo reads, “Ek baar phir miliye aapke handsome hunk Fateh se.”

Watch Udaariyaan’s promos here:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary expresses excitement

It seems not just viewers, but the actors are equally excited for Udaariyaan to return to television. In the comment section, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wrote a long note expressing her gratitude. She tagged everyone who believed her when she doubted herself.

In her words, “Words can’t express how grateful I am for Udaariyaan from @sargunmehta and @ravidubey2312 believing in me even when I doubted myself to @dropofsunshine31 ma’am for her guidance and encouragement, to @colorstv which feels like family, and to all the amazing people who made this journey so special, from the wonderful cast to the dedicated crew. The memories we have made on the sets of Udaariyaan are unforgettable and will always be cherished.”

She concluded the note by saying that she was excited about the re-run and to relive the magical moments again.

Talking about the show, Udaariyaan also stars Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya. Viewers can watch it at 1:30 PM on Colors TV.

