EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: What was Ankit Gupta’s reaction to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Dus June Kii Raat trailer?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tusshar Kapoor have come together for an exciting project. They are working together on the series Dus June Kii Raat, which marks the Udaariyaan actress’ OTT debut. Ahead of the release of the web series, the actors sat for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and talked about the web series, their work life, whether they believe in certain jinxes, and more.

We also asked the Udaariyaan fame about her rumored beau Ankit Gupta’s reaction to the trailer. Read on to know about his reaction.

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, both worked together in Udaariyaan and are rumored to be dating. As we asked Choudhary about Gupta’s reaction to Dus June Kii Raat trailer, she shared that more than her, he is excited for the series.

In Priyanka’s words, “He loved it, he totally loved it. He loved the vibe of the trailer, he loved the madness in the trailer. He loved, I guess every bit of the trailer. He is actually excited, I guess more than me to watch the first episode with me.”

She also adds, “Together, we will watch it. We will try, otherwise, he is shooting, usse possible nahi hoga. But we will try to watch it together because he is really excited for this one.”

Talking about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tusshar Kapoor's upcoming series, Dus June Kii Raat is set in Raniganj. It revolves around Tusshar Kapoor’s character Bhagyesh, a man known for bringing bad luck which makes others avoid him. The series is directed by Tabrez Khan and will stream on JioCinema Premium from August 4, 2024.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, rumored to be dating, enjoy immense popularity. The couple’s fans call them PriyAnkit. However, they have never accepted being in a relationship, rather mentioned that they are good friends. The two also participated in Bigg Boss 16 together.

