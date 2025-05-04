The Ajay Devgn led Raid 2 has scored solid results in its extended opening weekend, as the Rajkumar Gupta directorial has collected in the range of Rs 70.75 crore to Rs 71.75 crore over 4-day period. After opening at Rs 19.00 crore on Friday, Raid 2 collected Rs 12.25 crore on Friday, Rs 18.00 crore on Saturday, and peaked at Rs 21.75 crore on Sunday. The film is continuing with its fabulous run in Maharashtra and Gujarat, but on Sunday, the North Indian market, as also the mass belts came on board the film.

Advertisement

Raid 2 is headed to emerge a major hit at the box office, and will be looking to enter the Rs 150 crore club by the end of its run. A decent hold on Monday, is enough for the film to record a trend that consolidates the tag of a solid theatrical hit. A mid-sized film like Raid 2, devoid of the commercial trappings, working at the box office is a good sign, encouraging more people to venture into the non-action space.

The trend over the extended weekend is very encouraging, as the business is evenly divided between the National Multiplex Chains (PVRInox and Cinepolis) and the non-national chains. While 53 percent of the business has come in from the national chains, 47 percent contribution has come from non-national chains and single screens.

The Ajay Devgn factor aided with the franchise value of Raid helped the film open to a good response in Maharashtra and Gujarat, and the trajectory over the weekend indicates that there is an appreciation for the film in the target audience. Raid 2 will emerge the second biggest grosser of the year in the second weekend itself, and is on course to be the much-needed clean hit for the Hindi Film Industry.

Advertisement

2025 so far has been disappointing with just one genuine hit (Chhaava), but the respectable business of Jaat and Kesari, followed by Raid 2 is a big positive for the year to come by. The coming 7 months could change the tide of 2025 with franchise films like Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, Son of Sardar 2, War 2, Jolly LLB 3, Thamma, and De De Pyaar De 2 expected to hit the bullseye.

Raid 2 will also be the 3rd mid-sized hit for Ajay Devgn after Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan, and it’s commendable for him to deliver success in the non-action space – a phenomenon that has become rare in the post-covid world.

Here’s a look at day-wise box office of Raid 2

Thursday: Rs 19.00 crore

Friday: Rs 12.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 18.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 21.75 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 71.00 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Second Day Box Office Trends: Ajay Devgn starrer is rock-steady; Aims at Rs 11 crore on Friday