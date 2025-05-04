Suhana Khan resonates with every KKR fan as Shah Rukh Khan’s team has nerve-wracking clash with RR at IPL 2025

It’s been an exhilarating Sunday for the fans of Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who locked horns today at the ongoing IPL 2025 tournament. Finally, after a nerve-wracking clash at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Shah Rukh Khan’s team defeated RR by one run, leaving every KKR supporter grasping for breath. Among them was Suhana Khan, who is ‘still shaking’ after witnessing such an epic match.

On May 4, 2025, Shah Rukh Khan’s Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), grabbed a 1-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR). The nail-biting match kept everyone on their toes, praying and rooting for their team until the last ball. In the death overs, KKR bowlers didn’t lose hope and finally emerged victorious.

Soon after the thriller match ended, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram Stories and expressed her feelings. Sharing a post by the official IG handle of KKRiders, she penned, “Still shaking.”

Suhana Khan reacts to KKR winning over RR by one run:

KKR was able to make a total of 206/4 in their 20 overs, defeating their opponent in a game that will go down in the history of IPL 2025.

Coming to Suhana’s work front, The Archies debutant will be next seen in Siddharth Anand-directed King. While she will be joined by her father in the upcoming actioner, Pinkvilla recently reported that Deepika Padukone has also been roped in for the movie.

A source close to the development told us, “Shah Rukh Khan was always clear to have Deepika Padukone on board, King. Initially, the dates were not matching as Deepika was taking time off to be with the newborn kid and hitting the gym to get back in shape. Due to a delay in the schedules of King, the timelines aligned, and she is back on board the film.”

Earlier, we also reported that Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the film. “Abhishek has already started to hit the gym to attain a lean physique in King. It’s going to be a face-off like never before between Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in King,” revealed an industry insider.

Having said that, King is all set to go on floors on May 18, 2025, in Mumbai.

