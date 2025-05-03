When Jethalal wanted to lodge FIR against Champaklal; WATCH

Jethalal and Champaklal's relationship from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved bonds on the show. The father-son duo can leave anyone in stitches in any situation. Played by Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt, the two actors are commendable at what they do. But did you know, these two made a special appearance in one of the episodes of the hit show, FIR. In one of the episodes, Dilip and Amit acted as Khattu Kharoja and Pattu Kharoja.

A video from the hit show FIR has been surfacing online. In this clip, Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt, popularly known as Jethalal and Champaklal, can be seen essaying the role of Khattu Kharoja and Pattu Kharoja. In this episode, they can be seen portraying the role of brothers. Bhatt is seen essaying the role of the elder brother, whereas Joshi is the younger brother.

While introducing themselves, Joshi says, "My name is Khattu Kharoja tehelte tehelte." Amit Bhatt says, "My name is Pattu Kharoja ghumte ghumte." The cops at the police station look confused, hearing such unique names. Here, both have a problem of being each other's brother.

Watch Jethalal and Champaklal in FIR video here-

Pattu complains that Khattu had hit him. Meanwhile, Khattu says that they both had hit each other. Khatty angrily asks the cops to lodge an FIR against his elder brother, Pattu. Pattu too demands the same. Here, Khatu indirectly takes a dig at Head Constable Gopinath Gandotra by mistakenly addressing him as the inspector and then addressing him as a constable.

While the clip ends here, this was the first time that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans saw Dilip Joshi and Amit Bhatt in new characters.

Speaking about FIR, the hit sitcom was one of the biggest entertainers on Indian Television screens. Starring Kavita Kaushik in the lead role, the show premiered from July 2006 to January 2015.

