Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have garnered attention since their appearance on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Though they haven't officially labeled their bond, their adorable affection online tells a different story.

Well, the duo is currently making headlines due to the announcement of their upcoming music video.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta tease fans with Baar Baar poster

Just a few minutes ago, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to her Instagram handle and shared the latest poster of their upcoming music video. Titled Baar Baar, the song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Renuka Panwar. Vinder Nathu Majra penned the lyrics and Bharat Kamal gave music to his words. Directed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra, the music video is gearing up for release.

The Udaariyaan actors shared a poster of the song in which Priyanka looks elegant in a floral dress, while Ankit is seen sporting a blue denim jacket. The intense gaze between the two perfectly captures the essence of the upcoming music video.

Accompanying the post, the caption reads, “Get ready for a romantic ride. #BaarBaar music video releasing 16th July 2024 on YouTube/YRF.”

Just a few minutes after Priyanka posted the Baar Baar poster, the comment box was filled with fans and celebs' reactions. Celebs including Abhishek Kumar, Kanika Mann, Neha Rana, and more joined fans in expressing their excitement.

A fan wrote, “We are so excited for the mv. We will do our best to make it blockbuster.” Another fan commented, “Can't wait for this music video and witness the magical chemistry between priyankit.”

More about Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had a strong bond during the shooting of their show, Udaariyaan. Despite ongoing dating rumors, they consistently refer to their bond as 'friendship' and have never officially acknowledged a romantic relationship. However, their stint on Bigg Boss 16 revealed a deeper connection between the two.

