Did RIIZE’s manager leak private content and members’ schedules to sasaengs? Fans want SM Ent to ‘fire him'

SM Entertainment’s rookie boy group RIIZE is at the center of a growing controversy. Recently, serious accusations emerged online against one of the group’s managers. The manager, identified by fans as Moon Seo Hae, is being accused of leaking private schedules and unreleased content to known sasaengs. Obsessive fans who notoriously invade idols’ personal lives are called sasaengs.

The issue was first brought to light by a fan account named Lasimolb. The fan took to social media with multiple claims and receipts aimed at exposing the manager’s alleged misconduct. According to them, Moon Seo Hae shared confidential comeback materials and group schedules with a sasaeng named Duna, with whom he reportedly had a personal relationship.

One of the most alarming claims was that the manager had sent unreleased concept photos from RIIZE’s upcoming comeback to Duna in advance. Duna then allegedly bragged about having the exclusive content by sharing screenshots of the photos and text messages she received. Duna captioned them with statements like, “I saw all of RIIZE’s comeback photos LOL.” These materials had not been made public at the time, sparking immediate suspicion and backlash among fans.

In addition to the photo leaks, fans accused the manager of being careless with the group’s private information during flights. A viral post claimed that he was seen openly accessing RIIZE’s schedule on a plane, fully aware that sasaengs were also on board. Such behavior, according to fans, could make it easier for those stalking the group to gather sensitive details about their whereabouts.

Another piece of evidence posted by Lasimolb included a photo of RIIZE member Wonbin at an undisclosed event. The sasaeng who posted the image implied they had insider knowledge of the event’s timing and location, details that were never shared with the general public or fanbase. This only added weight to the claim that private schedules were being leaked.

What began as isolated screenshots quickly exploded into a full-blown scandal. Within hours, the accusations and supporting posts had gone viral, racking up over 2 million views on X and sparking widespread debate among netizens. Fans flooded social media demanding accountability and transparency from SM Entertainment, with many expressing concern for the group's safety and privacy.

As the controversy continues to spread, SM Entertainment has yet to issue any official statement. The agency’s silence has only intensified frustration, with fans calling for an internal investigation into the manager’s conduct. They demand immediate action to protect RIIZE from further exposure.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time K-pop staff have been accused of leaking confidential information to sasaengs. However, the scale of the allegations involving Moon Seo Hae has struck a nerve with many in the fandom. With RIIZE still in the early stages of their career, supporters are worried that such incidents could tarnish their reputation and affect their mental well-being.

