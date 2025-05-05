Is Sobhita Dhulipala expecting her first child with Naga Chaitanya? Know TRUTH here

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are in the news once more after rumors about them expecting their first child stirred among social media and fan groups. It all started after the Made in Heaven actress was seen dressed in a saree while attending the Waves Summit 2025 with Chay. This made many fans deduce it as an attempt to hide the good news from the public eye.

However, an insider close to the family has debunked the baseless gossip. As per ETimes, the source dismissed the rumors and claimed the actress in fact chose ‘anti-fit’ clothing.

Calling it a made-up and unnecessary speculation, the source claimed, “She wore anti-fit, not maternity. It’s amazing how a change in silhouette can birth a whole new storyline.”

Well, coming back to Sobhita’s stunning look for the event, she dazzled in a pretty saree, as she chose to flaunt her traditional roots.

Check out her photos here:

However, what grabbed attention was the way she put on sindoor—a mark of a married Indian woman—as she attended the occasion along with Naga Chaitanya. The couple looked madly in love in various glimpses that surfaced on the internet.

On the other hand, Chay has been in the news for his back-to-back work commitments and other updates about his next lineup of movies. The actor was last seen on-screen in the Chandoo Mondeti-directed Thandel. The survival drama was a major hit at the box office and won several accolades from the audience in no time.

Moving on, Naga Chaitanya is all set for a gripping adventure-exploration-treasure hunt project with NC24. The film is directed by Karthik Dandu and is said to be written by Sukumar.

This film has already gone on floors and the actor will be pulling off not just a completely new look but also a never-seen-before role on-screen. The first few updates about this upcoming project have left audiences intrigued.

