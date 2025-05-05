Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun’s Good Boy to air simultaneously on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ following Reborn Rich strategy

Good Boy, the much-anticipated new K-drama led by Park Bo Gum, is set to make its debut on traditional cable. It will also be available simultaneously on two of the world’s largest streaming platforms: Netflix and Disney+. This bold move marks a major shift in South Korea’s streaming distribution strategy. And it is already generating massive excitement both domestically and abroad.

The drama, a production by JTBC, will officially premiere on May 31. While viewers in South Korea can watch it on JTBC’s cable network, what truly sets Good Boy apart is its simultaneous release on both Netflix and Disney+ on the same day. This is a rarity in the increasingly competitive and exclusive world of content licensing. Only one other Korean drama, Reborn Rich (2022), has achieved this kind of dual-platform streaming release. It makes Good Boy a standout title in the industry.

Adding to the show’s broad reach, JTBC’s partnership with CJ ENM will also see the series available on TVING in South Korea. Internationally, while Netflix and Disney+ will host the series in select markets, Good Boy will be made available in over 240 countries and territories through Amazon Prime Video. This further cements its status as a truly global release.

The teaser trailer, already released across multiple platforms, has ignited widespread discussion online. Netizens have responded with excitement, praising the teaser's gripping tone, action scenes, and Park Bo Gum’s intense performance. Viewers are especially curious to see how the show balances its sports-action roots with the complexities of a crime and justice storyline.

Moreover, the show stars Park Bo Gum as Yoon Dong Joo. It follows the story of a former national boxing champion who enters the police force through a special recruitment program for athletes who have won medals for the country. The character, hardened by the ring but guided by a strong sense of justice, faces new kinds of battles as a police officer. He will confront a complex and corrupt system. The show promises to bring action, emotional depth, and social commentary, as it follows Dong Joo’s journey from the sports world to law enforcement.

Park Bo Gum’s return to television is highly awaited, especially after the critical and audience acclaim he received in When Life Gives You Tangerines. Co-starring alongside him is actress Kim So Hyun, who adds further credibility and star power to the cast. Their on-screen chemistry and dramatic tension are expected to be one of the major highlights of the show.

Are you looking forward to the release of Good Boy starring Park Bo Gum?

