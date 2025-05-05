'Stay away from alcohol...': Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane has a heart touching advice for Babil Khan

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drugs.

Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, sent shockwaves to the industry and his ardent fans after he posted a video on his social media handle. But before he could remove it, the clip of him crying went viral online. Hours later, Harshvardhan Rane reacted to it and gave some advice to the youngster as someone who is ‘not from a film family’. The Sanam Teri Kasam actor told Babil to ‘stay away from alcohol and any such stuff’. Read on!

Harshvardhan Rane, known for his acting skills in Haseen Dillruba, Sanam Teri Kasam, Paltan, and more, took to his Instagram Stories to give a piece of advice to Babil Khan. In his post, the fitness enthusiast penned, “Dear Babil Khan, you're blessed with God level genetics in acting, we need you to carry on the legacy! Please just give your best to the craft and after that ‘stay away from the events and after parties’, so as to avoid interaction with irritants.

Rane further added in his note, “I am not from a film family. I have learnt that people won't treat you badly if you don't allow them. You need to ‘stand your ground.’ … also please ‘stay away from alcohol and any such stuff’, because to stand tall you will need strength. Please take care.”

Harshvardhan Rane’s advice to Babil Khan:

This comes after a crying video of the Qala actor went viral on April 4, 2025. In the deleted clip, Babil can be seen saying, “What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and Arijit Singh. There are so many more names. Bollywood is so f***. Bollywood is so sc***ed.”

He added, “Bollywood is the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I've ever ever been a part of. But there are a few people who want Bollywood to be better (smiles)...I got to show to you so much more, so much more, so much more. I have so much more to give you.....”

Babil Khan’s crying video goes viral:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Babil was last seen in Logout.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

