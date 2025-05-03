Who is Aditi Rajput? Read about MTV Splitsvilla X3 winner and fiancé Sarang Rai who called it quits

Aditi Rajput, known for winning MTV Splitsvilla X3, is making headlines for her personal life. The social media personality rose to fame after winning the dating reality show Splitsvilla, where she emerged as the winner alongside Jay Dudhane. Following the show, Aditi got engaged to Sarang Rai. The couple exchanged rings on October 28, 2022, in a grand ceremony. Now, after more than two years, Aditi has announced her separation from Sarang by posting on her Instagram.

Who is Aditi Rajput?

Aditi Rajput rose to fame after her stint in MTV Splitsvilla X3.

Aditi has 172k+ followers on her Instagram account.

She is a well-known face on social media. Her social media feed consists of videos of brand collaborations, pictures from her photoshoot, and interesting dance reels.

Aditi's ex-fiancé, Sarang Rai, is a Bollywood choreographer.

Their love story had started in Dehradun, sparked by a casual Instagram story and a collaboration proposal.

In an interview, Aditi had revealed that when she first met Sarang, she was actually trying to play matchmaker between him and a mutual friend. However, she later found out that Sarang had feelings for her instead.

Taking to her Instagram story, Aditi Rajput announced her separation from Sarang Rai. Making an official announcement, she wrote, "Hello Everyone, This is a formal communication. Me and Sarang are no longer together. In times like these, I truly appreciate your support and request for privacy. Thank you."

After the announcement, Aditi deleted all photos and memories of her engagement with Sarang from her profile and unfollowed him, clearly marking the end of their connection. Interestingly, Sarang still has a few videos of the two of them together on his account.

