EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Hina Khan's answer to which IPL team she's supporting is music to ears

Hina Khan, the popular diva of the entertainment industry, never fails to express her unfiltered opinions. During her time on Bigg Boss, she won hearts with her strong point of view and was widely appreciated for it. In an exclusive conversation with us on our show Behind the Success, Hina once again shared her candid thoughts and even explained the reason behind them.

Advertisement

On the show, when fans asked her which team she supports in the IPL, since IPL 2025 has now begun, Hina revealed that she is not supporting any particular team.

A fan asked Hina Khan about her favorite IPL team and favorite player. In response, she said, "I am not supporting any team." This left everyone in stitches. The actress continued, "There are many [players], I know. I do watch cricket. But I'm not supporting anyone in particular because now everyone is scattered. It's not like the Champions Trophy, where teams are more fixed. Now everyone is scattered, so I'm not supporting anyone. The one who plays well will win."

Watch Hina Khan's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

On Pinkvilla’s show, Hina Khan spoke in detail about her stage three breast cancer diagnosis, her professional journey, and how she has been battling the deadly disease with immense courage. From her childhood days to becoming one of the most beloved actresses in the industry, Hina opened up like never before, sharing her life, struggles, and triumphs.

Advertisement

Last year, the actress revealed the heartbreaking news to her fans that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Amidst this incredibly tough battle, Hina faced several unforeseen challenges but has continued to fight with unwavering strength.

In our interview, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star shared, “Throughout my journey, I couldn’t expose my scalp because I used to get migraines. The migraines didn’t last just an hour or two, whenever I removed my cap or wig, within 15–20 minutes, I would get a migraine that lasted for days.”

The Bigg Boss 11 fame also spoke about how she had once promised herself that she would proudly flaunt her bald head. However, due to her health condition, she felt she couldn't follow through on that promise.

On the work front, Hina Khan has been a part of several hit shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and many more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I was shocked that...' Hina Khan recalls meeting Sanjay Dutt amid her stage 3 breast cancer battle; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO