EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Avneet Kaur has an important tip for all girls

Avneet Kaur needs no lengthy introduction. The actress started her journey in the entertainment industry at a very young age. From dancing to acting, her transition was very smooth and was accepted by the audience with open arms. While her talent often shines, her makeup and sartorial choices are also commendable. A while ago, Avneet Kaur did a Get Ready With Me session with Pinkvilla and exclusively gave a makeup tutorial to us. During this, the actress gave an important makeup tip to all girls.

While exclusively sharing her makeup tutorial with Pinkvilla, Avneet Kaur disclosed one important tip that girls should follow while doing their makeup. Before she began her makeup tutorial, Avneet suggested that all girls should stay hydrated as much as possible. She first applied a lip mask before she began her makeup. Avneet then applied a toner and advised girls to choose makeup according to their skin type.

Avneet then shared how she has acne-prone skin and she breaks out very easily. The Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress then gave another major tip to moisturize the skin. Avneet continued, "I think it's a myth that I just want to clear. It's not that if you are in the summertime and it's humid, you don't wear your moisturizer. Moisturizer has to be there on the skin all the time." Avneet explained how girls should choose a moisturizer according to their skin type.

Watch video of Avneet Kaur's exclusive makeup tutorial here-

Avneet then gave a complete tutorial after applying her moisturizer, followed by a sunscreen, foundation, concealer, powder, lip plumper, contour, liquid blush, highlighter, eyebrow mascara, eyebrow setter gel, mascara, lip pencil, lip oil, setting spray, perfume and hand cream.

Currently, Avneet Kaur has been all over the headlines. A fan page had uploaded a few pictures of Avneet's recent photoshoot. A few minutes later, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli had liked Avneet's photos on the fan page account. This quickly grabbed eyeballs, and the news spread like wildfire. However, later, Virat clarified in an Instagram story that it was an algorithm glitch and he had not reacted to anyone's post. Meanwhile, Avneet hasn't reacted to this news as of now.

Workwise, Avneet Kaur was last seen in a film titled Luv Ki Arrange Marriage opposite Sunny Singh.

