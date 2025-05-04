Resident Playbook Ep 7-8 Review: Go Yoon Jung gains new love interest and it’s refreshing amid Jung Joon Won drama

Love triangle at the hospital? Can’t say we’ve never heard it before. Resident Playbook gave us a glimpse at a possible storm brewing among the famed residents of the Jongno Yulje Hospital; however, things didn’t turn out as we’d expected. Like we expressed in our last review, the snail-like pace of the love story between Go Yoon Jung’s Oh Yi Young and Jung Joon Won’s Ku Do Won was like pulling out hair one by one.

This week, we did not hope for much to change; however, a new bait was introduced in the play, spicing things up, much to our delight. A character we judged too handsome to be a side piece was finally brought to the front in the form of Ham Dong Ho, another resident at the hospital. Played by Kim Yi Joon, the character was briefly seen in the background of other scenes. However, in this week’s episodes, he was finally put to use.

Without spoiling too much, we’ll just say that romance lovers get a respite with a new love interest and jealousy in play this time around. And while it may not last long, we look forward to how it affects the main love story.

Special appearances from Hospital Playlist regulars like Kim Jun Han, Kwak Sun Young, and most importantly, Shin Hyun Been, made it all the more fun to watch Resident Playbook, with a phone call feature from Yoo Yeon Seok’s character, Ahn Jeong Won.

We can already see another possible romance brewing between Kang You Seok’s Um Jae Il and Han Ye Ji’s Kim Sa Bi, and while so far it’s almost repulsive, we’re hoping the thought grows on us in the coming weeks. Finally, Shin Si Ah’s Pyo Nam Kyung hard carried most of the storyline in the second part, a welcome change from the Oh Yi Young-focused progression in most episodes.

With Jo Jung Suk and Jeon Mi Do’s cameos awaited, alongside a facial appearance from Kim Dae Myung, we’re expecting a married update from the former, much like the latter.

