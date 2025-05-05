In PICS: Rana Daggubati parties with American rappers Flo Rida and 50 Cent during Miami trip

Actor Rana Daggubati recently flew to Miami, turning the F1 weekend into a grand celebration. He hosted a party that brought together several renowned global celebrities. The event quickly became the talk of the town, with icons like 50 Cent, Flo Rida, and Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding Jr. spotted enjoying the festivities.

The Baahubali actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a few photos with the American rappers. He was seen smiling and posing with Flo Rida and 50 Cent, clearly enjoying the party set against the backdrop of the Miami Grand Prix. American actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was also seen having a great time at the event alongside Rana Daggubati.

Recently, Rana Daggubati achieved a milestone by becoming the first Indian celebrity to attend WWE WrestleMania, held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He was joined by his wife, Miheeka Bajaj, as they enjoyed the high-energy event from ringside.

Both Rana and Miheeka are long-time WWE fans, and their excitement was evident throughout the event. They were clearly thrilled to be part of such a grand spectacle.

After the event, Miheeka shared her feelings with fans through a heartfelt message. She wrote that if someone had told her younger self she’d one day be sitting so close to the ring at WrestleMania, she would have never believed it. The experience was surreal for her, and she cherished every moment spent at the iconic wrestling event.

"If someone had told younger me that one day I’d be this close to the ring at WrestleMania, I’d have called them crazy! But here I am—living every ‘80s kid’s dream!! Still can’t believe I was actually there… WrestleMania, baby!" Miheeka wrote.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will next be seen in the second season of Rana Naidu, streaming on Netflix. He was last seen in Vettaiyan (2024), alongside Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fahadh Faasil.

