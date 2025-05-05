Meet IDID: IVE's agency STARSHIP Entertainment announces final line-up of new 8-member boy group; find out who will debut

STARSHIP Entertainment is set to debut another boy band five years after their last, Cravity. The new group was formed through the survival show Debut’s Plan : NewKids and the final line-up was announced on the show's last episode, which aired on May 5, 2025. The new group has already grabbed attention for the members talent and visuals, just like the agency's recent creation, girl group KiiiKiii.

STARSHIP Entertainment houses talents like IVE and Monsta X and high hopes are set on the new group named IDID. After an intense musical battle, eight members have emerged victorious from the survival show and are set to fulfill their dreams of becoming a K-pop idol. The group consists of three minors and the rest are under 21. The final line-up includes Jang Yong Hoon (20), Kim Min Jae (19), Park Won Bin (19), Park Jun Hwan (18), Chu Yoo Chan (18), Park Seong Hyeon (17), Jeong Se Min (16) and Baek Jun Hyuk (16).

The group's striking good looks have generated significant buzz, with an X-user remarking, "they all look like they walked out of a webtoon." As for the members' selection, Jeong Se Min was saved by fan votes, whereas Park Jun Hwan and Park Seong Hyeon were chosen by the board. The boy band's unique naming also sparked subsequent curiosity. According to STARSHIP, the name IDID (pronounced as I-did), reflects the idea that the group's members have "already succeeded."

It symbolized their transition from trainees to upcoming debutants and foreshadowing their future accomplishments. However, many wonder if the company was trying to create a specific branding style, as IDID seemed to follow the same naming pattern as their seniors IVE. Some also expressed dislike regarding the name, as they felt that the usage of past tense for a group yet to debut seemed unreasonable. They wanted a name that indicated a hopeful or glorious future instead.

From the striking group name to the stunning visuals of its members, the boy band has already drawn netizen interest. Fans are waiting to know about their debut date, schedule and what new they shall bring to the table.

