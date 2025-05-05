Parannu Parannu Parannu Chellan OTT release: When and where to watch Sidharth Bharathan's Malayalam thriller movie online

Parannu Parannu Parannu Chellan is a Malayalam drama thriller that was released in theaters on January 31, 2025. Directed by Jishnu Harindra, the film initially went unnoticed due to limited buzz among audiences. However, it is now gearing up for its digital premiere. It remains to be seen whether the film will find success on OTT.

When and where to watch Parannu Parannu Parannu Chellan

Parannu Parannu Parannu Chellan will start streaming on Manorama Max from May 16. The announcement post on the OTT giant’s social media handle read, “The drama thriller movie "Paranu Paranu Paranu Chellan" directed by Jishnu Harendra, script written by Vishnu Raj, starring Unni Lalu and Samriddhi Thara as the main characters, is releasing on May 16th on Manorama Max."

Official trailer and plot of Parannu Parannu Parannu Chellan

The story of Parannu Parannu Parannu Chellan follows a young man who feels humiliated after being rejected by his lover’s family. Deeply hurt, he decides to run away with his lady love. His plan is not just about love—it’s also about revenge.

But their sudden escape creates chaos. As people begin searching for them, many secrets come to light. The situation grows tense. Shocking truths are uncovered. What starts as a simple act of defiance turns into something much bigger. The film slowly shifts from a love story into a gripping drama, filled with twists, emotions, and unexpected revelations.

Cast and crew of Parannu Parannu Parannu Chellan

The star cast of Parannu Parannu Parannu Chellan includes Sajin Cherukayil, Dasan Kongad, Samriddhi Tara, Vijayaraghavan, Sreeja Das, Unni Lalu, and Sidharth Bharathan.

Meanwhile, the movie is directed by Jishnu Harindra and produced by J M Infotainment. The film’s cinematography is handled by Madhu Ambat ISC, with Prakash T Balakrishnan serving as the executive producer. The story is written by Vishnuraj. The music is composed by Joy Jinith and Raamnaath, while the original background score is also by Joy Jinith.

