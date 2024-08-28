Shalin Bhanot, who is currently appearing on the stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, was a contestant on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. One of the iconic moments of the season came during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Salman Khan confronted Shalin and Tina Datta about their relationship.

Salman asked Shalin if he had feelings for Tina, to which Shalin confirmed. However, when asked the same question, Tina stated she only saw him as a friend. Salman took Tina to task, saying, "You were dancing closely with Shalin and even told him, 'You're making me fall in love with you,' yet you deny your feelings. If you're playing a game, be honest about it. Stop this fake drama."

The confrontation escalated when Shalin tried to defend Tina, saying, “Don’t say that to her,” which led to laughter among the housemates. Shalin later apologized to Salman, who then expressed his frustration, stating, "What you just said really pissed me off." Salman questioned if he was too harsh on Tina, a sentiment Tina herself disagreed with. Salman added, “Everything was fine, but it turned fake when you tried to score brownie points.”

Salman Khan gave Shalin and Tina a reality check, urging Shalin to understand the situation better. He reminded Tina that Shalin had always supported her, even saving her from nominations twice. Salman questioned Tina’s confusion about Shalin's feelings.

Tina and Shalin's love-hate relationship on Bigg Boss 16 was one of the highlights of the controversial reality show. At first, their bond grew stronger, and the audience loved them together. But as the show went on, their relationship faced many ups and downs. He had a lot of issues with other contestants including Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia when he was in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

For those unaware, Khatron Ke Khiladi 16 recently featured a heated argument between Shalin and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

