Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia called it quits earlier this year after being together for nearly four years. The former who is currently seen in the series Adrishyam recently spoke to the media about his career choices when he hinted at his former girlfriend. He was speaking about his time in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Eijaz Khan talks about Bigg Boss 14

During an exclusive interview with Indianexpress.com, Eijaz Khan talked about why being part of Bigg Boss was a conscious choice that he made. In this interaction, he hinted at Pavitra Punia. “There was a time during Covid when I couldn’t understand what I should do, I took a conscious decision to do Bigg Boss then. I discovered my strengths and weaknesses, instead of winning the show, I won someone very beautiful,” said Khan.

Further, when defining success, he said that it is the freedom of choice and what to do with his time that he defines success as. He added, "I am 48 now, I don't know how many years I will be in my prime. I want to make the best of every day."

Check out Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's pictures here:

Eijaz Khan on facing personal issues

The actor was part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jaawan last year. Talking about the personal challenges he faces along the way, he shared that he believes evolving is a process of life. Only when a person evolves will he realize the mistakes he has been making. “Then you start wisening up, the foundations have to be demolished and you have to build on it again because your belief system is so wrong,” shared the Jawan actor.

Even after calling it quits, Eijaz Khan didn't delete the old pictures of him with Pavitra from his social media account. The two found love inside the Bigg Boss 14 house where they shared a love-hate relationship. They have been in a steady relationship for a few years and enjoyed immense fan following. Reportedly, Eijaz moved out of the apartment they shared in January this year. The next month Pavitrra confirmed the split saying that nothing is permanent.

