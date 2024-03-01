PICS: Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya grab eyeballs with magnetic chemistry even after seven years of marriage

Earlier today, Divyanka Tripathi shared a post where she is seen posing with her husband at a wedding function. The actress consistently updates her followers about her daily life through her social media posts, offering a glimpse into her personal life. Despite being married for seven years, Vivek and Divyanka continue to set relationship goals.

About Divyanka Tripathi’s post

In a recent post on her Instagram, Divyanka highlights the enduring strength of her marriage to Vivek Dahiya. The photo captures the magnetic chemistry between the couple, still palpable after seven years of marriage. Her caption reads, “Shaadi kisi ki bhi ho...we pose like it's Ours (No matter whose wedding it is...we pose like it's Ours!)! BTW, do you like this song as much as I do?”

Divyanka and Vivek's chemistry

In a recent post shared by the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, she captured the attention of her followers by comparing her seven-year marriage with Vivek to that of newlyweds, especially when it comes to posing for pictures. Even after their seven years of marriage, everything seems so fresh between them as if they were just married yesterday, nothing has changed between them. Fans are so captivated by this couple that they couldn't help but shower praise on their bond.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya consistently make headlines for setting couple goals. They are considered the epitome of true love in the television industry. Most of the time, Divyanka and Vivek are seen setting goals with their shared passion for bike riding. Vivek often refers to her as his 'favorite co-captain.' Their relationship is viewed as dreamlike by many, blessed with excellent compatibility and magnificent chemistry.

Divyanka Tripathi’s work front

Vivek Dahiya participated as a contestant in the major dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where his wife, Divyanka Tripathi, made a special guest appearance to support him. She is also preparing for her latest web series, Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes, alongside actor Eijaz Khan. The promotional material for the series has been released. While details are still scarce, the promo reveals that Tripathi and Khan will play the roles of secret agents.

