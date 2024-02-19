And the time is here!

Divya Agarwal has always spoken about her wish to settle down and looks like she is all set to marry the guy of her dreams. The Bigg Boss OTT winner is all set to tie the knot on 20th February 2024 with restaurateur boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar. The couple will have a simple wedding and before the same, the wedding festovities began on 18th February with a fun cocktail party.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar host a party ahead of their wedding

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar hosted a grand party to celebrate their wedding. The couple of the hour seemed too much in love as they welcomed the guests to the party and interacted with the media. Divya selected a blingy silver outfit while her beau went for a black suit. They happily posed for the shutterbugs. The party was attended by the who's who of the industry.

As the media requested Divya for her solo picture opportunity, she politely denied it as the party was all about the couple. The paparazzi appreciated her gesture.

Have a look at a glimpse of Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's pre-wedding party-

Guests at Divya-Apurva's party

Divya Agarwal's co-actors and friends from the industry attended the grand party. Eijaz Khan made his first public appearance after the news of his break-up with Pavitra Punia was revealed. Eijaz greeted the groom-to-be with a warm hug and kissed Divya on her forehead as he expressed his happiness as the couple geared up to take the plunge.

Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiya Shankar enchanted everyone with her presence in a black outfit while her Pishachini co-actress Nyrraa Banerje also turned heads with her grand entry into the party.

Friends from Splitsvilla 10 Akash Choudhary and Nibedita Pal also attended the party and flashed their smiles. Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli raised the temperature of the party with her presence. Others to attend the party include Ali Merchant with his wife, Sushant Divgikr, Terrence Lewis, Shardul Pandit, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rohit Verma, and Mohit Hiranandani with his wife among others.

