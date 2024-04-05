Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular television actresses. After wooing the TV world with her charm and talent, Divyanka is set to win the hearts of the OTT project lovers. Tripathi is set to return to the digital platform with her upcoming web series Adrishyam- The Invisible Heroes. The actress had a day full of promotional event and interviews for the project and she shared a glimpse of the same on her social media.

Divyanka Tripathi on Adrishyam promotions

Divyanka Tripathi had several interviews and promotional activities planned for Adrishyam recently near the scenic location of Juhu Beach. The actress captured beautiful moments from the day and uploaded a reel on Instagram. In the video, Tripathi was seen recording the paps and media people present for her interviews along with a few foreign fans.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "They call it promotions but for me it's an invite to you to be a part of our very special moment. #Adrishyam is on its way on 11th April and with every interview I realise how incredible this project is. I hope we stand up to our own expectations to begin with. Thank you dear media groups for giving it an overwhelming response."

Take a look at the video posted by Divyanka Tripathi:

Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi on taking up Adrishyam

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared that she had manifested the role that she's playing in Adrishyam. She revealed discussing the character with her husband Vivek Dahiya about wanting to play a character who's an undercover agent and who's totally different from what society perceives her to be."

Divyanka also revealed that she had surgery before the project which made things challenging for her. She said, "I wanted to be prepared for this because I knew the shooting conditions, as usually, they are going to be tough. So I started doing a little bit of body combat training myself, and it was not too easy to begin with because I had a recent surgery. My ligament tears were quite old so I got them corrected."

Divyanka Tripathi's surgery before Adrishyam

Divyanka Tripathi recorded her entire journey of her surgery and rehabilitation. Sharing her experience on Instagram, she wrote, "Sharing my journey from getting a surgery done until bouncing back in a nutshell. The moment I decided to get 2 of my very old complete ligaments tear corrected, I started strengthening my body for the upcoming trauma and lull by working out in a focused manner. I planned my physio carefully so that I can bounce back timely.

"@vivekdahiya was a sweetheart, not letting my smile fade even for a moment. My take away, if you don't take something to be a low point, it won't be! You may fall but plan well to bounce back," she added.

Have a look at Divyanka Tripathi's surgery and healing journey video here:

More about Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi rose to fame for her performance in Zee TV show Banoo Mai Teri Dulhann. After winning hearts with her performance as Vidya in the show, Tripathi tried her hands at comedy. She made her major comeback with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Ishita Bhalla and captivated the hearts of the audiences. She met her now husband Vivek Dahiya on the sets of the show.

Apart from fiction shows, she has many reality shows in her kitty like Nach Baliye 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Divyanka Tripathi shares her recovery journey video after ligament tear surgery; ‘Bouncing back to work'