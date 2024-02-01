Bigg Boss 14 aftermath: Pavitra Punia openly talks about her mental health struggles and suicidal thoughts

Pavitra Punia, in an exclusive interview with ETimes, speaks about her post-Bigg Boss 14 journey. The actress claims that it was the darkest period of her life where she had no work and her mental health deteriorated leading to suicidal thoughts. Punia got emotional during the candid interview while talking about her father’s demise. Even after embarking on heights in her career, Pavitra’s journey has been full of ups and downs. She added, “Despite having spent many years in the industry and establishing a name for myself, I believe my journey of hard work and perseverance is just beginning.”

Post Bigg Boss 14 Pavitra Punia’s darkest period of life started

Actress Pavitra Punia, who was the contestant in Bigg Boss 14 says, “More than the lockdown, the most challenging time for me was when I came out of Bigg Boss. It was the darkest period of my life when I didn't have work.” Further, she opens up about the financial crisis she faced. All the money that she has earned from Bigg Boss was exhausted while taking care of her family.

The Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani actress added, “I wasn't struggling or juggling with anything during Covid; I was just living a very happy life.” After her father’s road accident, the following one and a half years were drastic. Pavitra was on the verge of depression and was struggling with mental health leading to suicidal thoughts. However, the love of her family saved her. Her immense love and karmic duty for her dogs stopped her from doing something irreversible. She added, “ It's not about being rich, but rather about responsibility.”

Pavitra’s family support during Covid

Pavirta Punia was off the camera for almost one and a half years and as an actor, it is a big drawback. The actress added, “Right after I had come out of Bigg Boss, which was supposed to be my peak time. I kept questioning myself, wondering what I had done to end up in this position.” Her family supported her financially but that strangely doesn’t bring her any happiness.

Recently, Pavitra Punia showed her support for the Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui on his situation in BB house. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Have some decency and not character assassin #MunawaraFaruqui @munawar0018 everybody here belong to a family. Even if madam #AyeshaKhan said something personal, you guys should have avoided displaying it on national television. #shamebb. Oh by the way he has a child. Stay strong M.”

Pavitra is ready to pick up the pace

Pavitra Punia is known for her tremendous work in several TV shows yet she feels that she hasn't showcased her full potential yet. Punia thinks that she has managed well enough to survive in Mumbai, but now she wants to pick up the pace and run towards her goals.

Punia is known for her work in Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani, Balveer Returns, Luv U Zindagi, Dayaan, Naagin, Ye Hai Mohabbatien, and many more. She has made her appearance as a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 and MTV Splitsvilla.

The actress feels that there is nothing wrong with enhancing your features. She recently got her lips enhanced and now she is feeling more confident than before.

