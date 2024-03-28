Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan has been keeping a low profile ever since his break-up news with Pavitra Punia came out. The Kavyaanjali actor is not quite social and is very selective in terms of his appearances at parties and events. He was recently spotted at Baba Siddiqui's iftaar party wherein he attended the party along with her sister and her children. The actor took to social media to share details about the evening and also revealed that he couldn't meet Salman Khan at the event.

Eijaz Khan on not being able to meet Salman Khan

Eijaz Khan and Salman Khan shared screen space during Bigg Boss 14 and the megastar was always motivating and encouraging towards the Jawan actor. Eijaz took to social media and shared about missing to meet the Bollywood actor at a recent event.

He wrote, "one of the rare occasions when my sister accompanied me to a public function. Mustafa and Shaima are huge @beingsalmankhan fans . And really wanted to have a glimpse of him. Unfortunately we missed him by a few minutes."

Take a look at Eijaz Khan's post here:

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's breakup

After falling in love during Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia dated for a couple of years. While things seemed moving forward in the right direction, they announced their breakup. The reason behind the same is still unknown while the duo mentioned parting ways on a good note and not holding a grudge against each other.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia in Bigg Boss 14

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia had a love-hate relationship at the beginning of Bigg Boss 14. Many people rooted for them to become a couple and noticed a spark between them. Soon, they fell in love and announced being in a relationship. While Pavitra got evicted in the initial phase of the show, Eijaz had to exit the show due to his prior commitments.

