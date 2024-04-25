Rohit Purohit has been recently hitting the headlines because of his entry in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after Shehzada Dhami’s controversial exit from the show. After replacing the latter, he is currently essaying the role of Armaan in the show, and to excel in the character, he is putting in some extra effort in his daily routine.

Just a few hours ago, the actor shared his hectic sixteen-hour daily schedule on Instagram, after he joined the show.

Rohit Purohit's hectic 16-hour schedule

Earlier today, Rohit Purohit dropped a couple of pictures of him after his rigorous workout session. In the caption, he also shared his firm belief in hard work rather than smart work, which he explained through his quirky caption, which read, “Smart work, smart logo ke liye chor do! (Leave smart work for the smart people!) There is no alternative to HARDWORK! My schedule since I joined “yeh rishta kya kehlata hai.”

His caption further read, "1 hour- daily workout, 2 hours - everyday drive, 13 hours - shooting, Kitne hue (how much is it) = 16? Baki 8 ghante me- khana, Peena, nahana, sona, dhona… (In the remaining eight hours- eating, drinking, bathing, sleeping, washing, etc)."

Fans’ reactions

As soon as the picture surfaced on Instagram, the comment section of the post flooded with the fans’ comments. One of the users, out of respect for the actor, wrote, “Then you still manage to notice fans despite your hectic schedule; you are pure love R.P sir!!” Another user commented, “Your schedule is a masterclass in time management! It's amazing how you're juggling so much and still thriving. Keep up the hustle, you're unstoppable! And hats off to you for never forgetting your fans, your dedication to them is truly admirable.”

Rohit’s take on playing Armaan’s role

After Rohit replaced Shehzada in the superhit show, the YRKKH audience was not ready to accept him in the role of Armaan; hence, in an interview, he shared his perception of essaying the role. He said, “Yes, comparisons are bound to happen when you replace an actor in a popular show,” although he was not feeling pressurized about it as he already has extensive experience in the industry.

Further, he promised to fulfill the expectations of the audience and the makers by giving his best, so that he would be accepted as the new Armaan Poddar.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Recently, the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were terminated from the show due to their unprofessional behaviors and delays in shoots. They were later replaced by Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani, respectively.

