Amidst rumors of Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan going separate ways, confirmed news has come that the two lovebirds have indeed called it quits. The Bigg Boss 14 couple who found love inside the house and were in a relationship split five months back. Now, ETimes has exclusively confirmed the news of their breakup after talking to Pavitraa Puniya and Eijaz Khan. Read on to know what went wrong between the couple.

Pavitraa Puniya and Eijaz Khan confirm break-up

Talking to the news portal, Pavitraa Puniya confirmed the break-up and shared that it ended quite a few months back. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared, "There is a shelf-life for everything, nothing is permanent. In relationships, too, there can be a shelf-life. Eijaz and I parted ways a few months ago and I will always wish him well. I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last."

Check out Eijaz Khan's wish for Pavitraa Puniya for the latter's birthday last year:

When ETimes reached out to Eijaz Khan, tthe actor said, “I hope Pavitra finds the love and success she deserves. She will always be a part of my duas.”

Talking about their relationship, the couple found love inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Although they had a lvoe-hate relationship initially, it soon bloomed into love. After being eliminated from the house, Pavitraa came back during family week and confessed her love for the actor.

Advertisement

Ever since they left the controversial reality show, fans have been rooting for them. They maintained an active presence on social media and didn't shy away from expressing their feelings for each other. Although their relationship has run its course, they have not yet deleted any pictures of the happy moments shared in the last few years from social media.

On the oprofessional front, Pavitraa was last seen in the television drama, Naagmani and Eijaz made it big sharing screenspcase with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal supports Elvish Yadav, writes 'Kisi ki maa ko gaali doge toh maar hi kahoge'