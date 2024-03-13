Divyanka Tripathi looks like sunshine in new PICS; writes about manifesting THIS

Divyanka Tripathi has long been a beloved figure in the television industry, earning widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. With her genuine demeanor and exceptional acting skills, Divyanka has made an indelible mark on her audience, creating memories that will not soon fade. She also keeps her fans updated about her life through her social media posts.

About Divyanka Tripathi’s recent post

Divyanka Tripathi decided to sprinkle a little sunshine on her fans’ feeds by sharing a couple of radiant pictures of her in a yellow dress., Along with the pictures, she added a sweet caption as well. Her caption reads, “Visualizing sunshine, manifesting memories. #HolidayDreams (They say, manifest until you get it!)” The actress looks to the brighter side, yearning for holidays, a much-needed respite after her long and hectic work schedule.

Divyanka Tripathi never disappoints her fans

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is active on social media, as is her husband, Vivek Dahiya. The couple, who married in 2016, continues to entertain their followers with their reels and posts, often setting couple goals. They are known for cherishing their time together. When it comes to selecting roles, Divyanka is meticulous about the uniqueness of each character and story. She aims to avoid repetitive roles, seeking fresh narratives before committing to any long-term daily soap projects.

Divyanka Tripathi’s work front

Divyanka Tripathi is widely recognized for her role as Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, alongside Karan Patel, and for her lead role in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, establishing her as a household name in the Indian television industry. Beyond fictional shows, she has participated in reality shows, winning Nach Baliye 8 and finishing as a runner-up in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, a stunt-based show. Currently, she is set to appear in the upcoming web series Adrishyam, alongside Eijaz Khan, promising a thrilling exploration of the lives of undercover agents.

