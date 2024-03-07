Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Pratick Sehajpal shares his fanboy moment where he did THIS for Salman Khan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pratick Sehajpal recently opened up about his fanboy moment. Having participated in several reality shows before entering the Bigg Boss house, Sehajpal has amassed a significant fanbase nationwide and took this opportunity to share his personal fanboy experiences. In an interview with TellyChakkar, Pratick recalled a sweet moment with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan.

Pratick Sehajpal recalls his fanboy moment when he chased Salman Khan’s car

During the interview, Pratick Sehajpal reminisced about his moments as a fan, particularly of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Cristiano Ronaldo, citing their hard work and success as sources of inspiration. "They have worked extremely hard and have achieved heights of success. They are very clear in their minds about their goals, starting from ground zero to reach success," said Pratick, emphasizing the importance of clarity and determination his role models have had in achieving success.

Later in the interview, he admitted that he had chased Bollywood star Salman Khan's car all the way to his home. He described the experience by saying, “I had a fan moment where I think I saw Salman Khan and I chased his car all the way back from my home but by that time he had already entered the building."

Despite his excitement, Pratick cautioned all against such actions, highlighting the importance of safety and attention while driving. “Having said that, I would like to add light to the fact that this is not at all a good thing. I have had many fan encounters myself where fans indulge in such activities but I do not recommend as while driving the entire attention has to be on the road,” Pratick said. Sehajpal urged fans to pay attention on the road while driving to avoid any kind of accident.

Pratick Sejpal’s work front

Pratik Sehajpal, born on December 18, 1992, in New Delhi, India, is an actor known for his roles in XXX: Uncensored (2018), Naagin (2015), and Bebaakee (2020). Since entering the entertainment industry, Sehajpal has established himself as a versatile actor across different genres. After being rumored to date Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia, he joined Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 as a contestant, further solidifying his presence in the reality TV landscape.