Bigg Boss 14’s ex-contestant Pavitra Punia talks about mental health; says 'I was just standing on the peak of depression

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of mental health issues and suicide

HH: BB14’s Pavitra Punia reveals she was not doing well mentally after father's demise

Pavitra Punia, a contestant from Bigg Boss season 14, recently shared her struggles with depression on a podcast. She bravely discussed how she faced the loss of her father and financial difficulties during the darkest period of her life. Interestingly, Punia also disclosed that her original dream was to become an IPS officer, not an actress, as it was not something she had envisioned for herself.

Pavitra Punia on her mental breakdown

Bigg Boss 14’s contestant Pavitra Punia shares the mental trauma that she faced after her breakup with Eijaz Khan and her father’s demise. The Luv U Zindagi actress says, “I lost my father. I used to sit in my bedroom on my bed in one corner only. One corner so thoroughly that there is a kind of a lower dug up thing in my mattress now.” She further says that that suppression was so prominent that it looked like someone had kept a weight on it.

How Pavitra Punia describes her depression

During the demise of her father, Pavitra reveals that she was already going through a breakup patch in her life. Eijaz Khan was Pavitra’s fellow contestant in Bigg Boss 14. The duo got engaged in 2022 but later broke up due to undisclosed reasons. The actress further says, “I used to just sit aise (like this) No support nothing. No mental support and at the same time going through a breakup patch and at the same time taking the loss of such a beautiful thing and such a beautiful protection from my life, losing my father.”

The 37-year-old actress further explained her depression phase as, “Not eating, just sleeping, don’t know what to do, what will happen now?” Punia admits that whenever her father comes to mind, she can't help but burst into tears. She describes this feeling as a "mental turmoil."

Speaking of that she further said, “Honestly I was just standing on the peak of depression.”

How Pavitra Punia overcome her suicidal thoughts

Pavitr Punia acknowledged that she felt completely shattered inside, constantly battling suicidal thoughts. However, there were a few factors that prevented her from going through with it. She revealed that her deep sense of responsibility towards her dogs prevented her from taking such a drastic step. She also expressed concern for her brother and mother, contemplating how they would cope without her and manage to carry on.

She went through career setbacks too after coming out from Bigg Boss. The actress still feels that she has not shown her potential completely.

Punia is known for her work in Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani, Balveer Returns, Luv U Zindagi, Dayaan, Naagin, Ye Hai Mohabbatien, and many more. Apart from the fictional drama, Pavitra was part of MTV Splitsvilla.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, and suicidal thought reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

