Bigg Boss 14’s Pavitra Punia's opens up on the relationship and trolls; says, 'Nobody knew what was happening in two and a half years'

Pavitra Punia, a contestant in Bigg Boss season 14, and Eijaz Khan gained significant attention for their presence on the reality show. The couple showcased various facets of love during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. However, after nearly three years together, they have decided to go their separate ways. In a recent Beblunt podcast interview, Pavitra delved into details about her past relationship and discussed how she copes with the challenges posed by social media trolls.

Reflections on past relationships and coping with trolls

When questioned about the reasons for their separation, the actress responded, "I prefer not to discuss this matter. The reason being, he must have his share of explanations. I am having my share of explanations. If I were to say anything, it might make the other person a little awkward and lead to undesirable exchanges. In the end, it is going to get dirty.”

Regarding social media trolls, Pavitra remarked, “I get messages where people are just threatening and abusing me because of my relationship.” She added, “I get affected by it. I know how much I have lost, everybody knows who’s struggling, and I don’t really need to show that to the world.” Expanding on the issue, she expressed her distress about comments involving her family, stating, “I really feel bad when people involve families and comment that, ‘you’re lying by taking your family’s name because you wanted to leave him. It is really weird because I just lost my father. Nobody knew what was happening in two and a half years. So better to keep my mouth shut. Because if the mouth is opened, it will get dirty, and I don’t want to make it dirty.”

About Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia has made a notable mark with her outstanding performances in numerous TV shows, yet she believes she hasn't fully showcased her potential. While she acknowledges her ability to navigate Mumbai's entertainment industry, she now seeks to accelerate towards her aspirations. Punia is known for her work in shows including Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani, Balveer Returns, Luv U Zindagi, Dayaan, Naagin, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, among others. Additionally, she has appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 and MTV Splitsvilla.

