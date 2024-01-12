Bigg Boss 17: Pavitraa Puniya, others slam makers for highlighting Munawar Faruqui's personal life publicly

This week's episodes of Bigg BBoss 17 saw several heated arguments among the housemates. However, one of the major highlights was Ayesha Khan's severe allegations against Munawar Faruqui as she spilled beans on his personal life. The incident is creating headlines and has brought about a storm on social media, as several celebrities slam the BB makers for bringing up his personal matters on national television.

Pavitraa Puniya shares her thoughts on Bigg Boss 17

It has been a few days since the changing dynamics between Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui have grabbed much of the attention of the viewers. The controversy has become one of the most discussed topics both inside and outside of Bigg Boss 17.

A few hours ago, ex-contestant and ardent fan of Bigg Boss, Pavitraa Puniya, slammed the makers for displaying Munawar Faruqui's personal stuff on national television. She expressed disappointment in the reality show makers.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Have some decency and not character assassin #MunawaraFaruqui @munawar0018 everybody here belong to a family.Even if madam #AyeshaKhan said something personal,you guys should have avoid displaying it on national television.#shamebb Oh by the way he has a child. Stay strong M."

Look at the tweet:

Advertisement

Besides this, Pavitraa Puniya updated her Instagram story, thereby mentioning how the current season of the controversial reality show has crossed its limits. The Bigg Boss 14 fame penned, "You know what guys This season of bigboss is crossing the limits and you know what #bigboss you should stop getting the exes in the house now and have some class of selection. Stop spoiling the the images of people for the sake of your content."

Watch her story here:

Kishwer Merchant slams Bigg Boss 17 makers

Kishwer Merchant has been vocal about her opinions concerning Bigg Boss 17 and its contestants. She keeps expressing her thoughts on the ongoing track of the reality show. Recently, the actress tweeted and slammed the makers of the controversial reality show for using personal topics.

She wrote, "As a show and as the makers you don't have the right to do what you are doing to Munawar!! It's his personal life , what he does inside the house is Ur game not what he has done outside !! #BiggBoss17."

Look at Kishwer's tweet:

Shardul Pandit's on the current track of Bigg Boss 17

Following his participation in Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card entrant, Shardul Pandit earned decent fame in the industry. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Is this entertainment? Is this why we should like or dislike a conestant, their marriage their relationships? Felt so wrong after watching last nights episode. This isn't entertainment. #BiggBoss17."

Here's Shardul Pandit's tweet:

Munawar Faruqui's family on contestants highlighting his personal life

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Munawar Faruqui's sister, Shabana Shaikh, and brother-in-law, Altaf Shaikh, the duo reacted to Ayesha Khan's allegations made on the show. The former described it as hurtful to see the contestants gathering around him and interrogating the comedian continuously, just like in a courtroom drama.

On the other hand, Shabana Shaikh and Altaf Shaikh were thankful that Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra were by his side. Lastly, they requested the makers and other housemates not to target him.

Advertisement

Watch the full interview here:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Prince Narula slams Mannara Chopra and shows support for Munawar Faruqui; reveals his top four