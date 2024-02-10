Indian Idol 14: Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik regret missing out on opportunity to sing for THIS AR Rahman song

In the recent episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol 14, judge and veteran singer Kumar Sanu couldn't stop himself from sharing one of his life’s biggest mistakes on-screen. Along with the veteran singer Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu says that he will regret missing the opportunity to sing the songs of Roja, composed by AR Rahman.

Kumar Sanu shares his biggest regret

After the performance of a contestant, Subhadeep, on Chaiyaa Chaiyaa in Indian Idol 14, he received a standing ovation from all the judges. The song was originally composed by the perfectionist of the music industry, AR Rahman, which reminded the veteran singer Sanu of his old days when he, along with Yagnik, was offered to sing songs from the movie Roja.

Sanu added, “Tum logon ko ek cheez maloom nahi hai main batata hun, Roja jab gana bana tha, tab Rahman Sahab ne hume aur Alka ko call kara tha Roja ke saare gaane gaane ke liye. To hum logo ka Buddhi Bhrasth tha us samay. Ye mera ek khed hai zindagi ka, unhone hume bulaya tha Mumbai aakar record karna padega. Humlog itna busy the us samay wo gana humlogo ne zindagi mein ek bahut bada miss hum logo ne kiya. (There is one thing that people don't know, I will tell you. When AR Rahman composed the songs of Roja, Rahman sir called me and Alka to sing all of Roja's songs. At that time, our minds were corrupted. It is a regret of my life that he had called us to come to Mumbai and record, but we were so busy at that time that we missed a big opportunity in our lives.)

Why have Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu never heard back from AR Rahman?

After the release of Roja, when Sanu and Yagnik heard the songs, they regretted that it was a lifetime opportunity to be a part of the movie Roja. Even today, both the veteran singers talk about it and realize that if they hadn’t missed that opportunity, it would have been they who would have sung Roja’s songs. The singer concluded that they never heard from Rehmaan for that song after that.

Everyone, including the judges, was shocked by this exclusive information given by Sanu as he recalled his old days after Sukhwinder Singh sang the AR Rahmaan-composed song.

Sukhwinder Singh comments on Subhadeep’s performance

Indian Idol 14 has a panel of four judges, including Shreya Ghoshal, Sukhwinder Singh, Kumar Sanu, and Vishal Dadlani. After Sukhdeep’s tremendously energetic performance, judge Sukhwinder Singh commented, “Yeh sirf Sukhwinder Singh ka gaana nahi hai aapka bhi hai (It is not only Sukhwinder Singh’s song, it is yours too.)” Later, the veteran singer Sukhdeep Singh credited AR Rahmaan for designing the song so well.

