Did you know Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar song Katiya Karoon has a hidden spiritual meaning to it?

Imtiaz Ali is a storyteller that all the cinema lovers like us deserve. The filmmaker is known to have created some of the masterpiece movies and godly songs that still remain rent-free with us. Today, we are discussing one such classic song of Ali named ‘Katiya Karoon’ which was a part of his iconic movie Rockstar.

What does Katiya Karoon mean?

Sung by Harshdeep Kaur in AR Rahman’s composition, this song features the movie's lead, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nargis Fakhri strolling through different locations. For the unversed, Katiya Karoon is a Punjabi folk song that was sung traditionally by women in rural India while weaving cotton on a charkha in wait for their husbands to return home.

Wait, there’s a deeper meaning to Katiya Karoon!

When this folklore was rewritten by Irshad Kamil for the film, the lyricist gave it a spiritual depth. According to him, the line 'Saari Raatein Katiya Karoon' was used as a sufi expression meaning that the woman would do her lover's ibaadat (worship) for the whole night. The connotation of a spinning wheel in this song symbolizes the act of breathing which only stops when there's death.

Roo ka Kaatna (the cutting of cotton) is a poetic peg that stands for the repetitive recitation of the name of one’s lover. In Hindi, we call this act - ‘naam japna’. Isn’t this the most beautiful thing one can say to their lover or hear from them? This is also one of the thousand reasons why Imtiaz Ali movies are simply the best thing to experience.

However, Rockstar didn’t make the first discovery of this now-popular folk song. Back in 1963, there was a Hindi film named Pind Di Kurhi which witnessed this folklore for the first time on the big screen. Used as a dance number performed by Nishi on screen, the song Katain Karoon Teri Roon was sung by legendary Shamshad Begum and was a huge hit.

