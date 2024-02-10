Bigg Boss 17 couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt find relatable way to beat Mumbai traffic

Earlier today, Aishwarya Sharma, a contestant from Bigg Boss 17, caused quite a stir among her fans when she posted a video of herself and her husband Neil Bhatt traveling in an auto-rickshaw. Instead of opting for their own car, the lovebirds decided to embrace public transport to reach their destination. This unexpected choice definitely got people talking!

Why did Aishwarya and Neil choose to travel by an auto-rickshaw?

Earlier today, Aishwarya surprised her fans by sharing an Instagram story of the couple traveling in an auto-rickshaw. However, she later clarified why they chose public transport over their car. In the video, she referred to it as "Rikshaw ka safar (Ride of an auto-rickshaw)." Neil also chimed in, expressing his genuine enjoyment of traveling in a rickshaw.

Later taking charge the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress tells her fans, “Mumbai ke traffic mien rickshaw mein jana is better, kyuki gaadi to chalai jayegi nahi humse, Taange dukhne lag gayi hai aaj kal. Hai ki nahi? Ok, guys bye bye! (It is always better to take an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai's traffic. Our legs have started hurting these days, therefore, we avoid driving. Am I right? Okay, see you guys!).”

Aishwarya astonished her fans with her extraordinary mimicry skills and wit on Bigg Boss 17.

Aishwarya and Neil are known for their great chemistry and profound understanding.

Aishwarya and Neil’s understanding of their marriage

In Bigg Boss 17, fans and celebrities alike appreciated the strong bond between the couple. Neil's understanding and mature handling of Aishwarya truly stood out. Despite a few misunderstandings on the show, they only grew stronger together.

Off-screen, their chemistry is just as brilliant. They frequently share lighthearted reels on social media, giving fans a peek into their lives. Aishwarya always keeps her fans updated, and Neil follows her lead.

From reel life to real life Aishwarya Neil's journey

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, a real-life couple, began their story when they first crossed paths on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the show, Neil played the lead role of Virat, while Aishwarya portrayed the antagonist, Pakhi. Initially, they were just friends, but as time went on, they discovered their love for each other and eventually confessed their feelings on the set of GHKPM.

