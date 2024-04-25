Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she garnered immense affection and love for her innocence and cute antics. She created some beautiful bonds with her fellow housemates; however, her recent pictures necessitated fans to question her forever friendship with the bride-to-be, Arti Singh, one of the contestants on the show in the same season.

Shehnaaz Gill’s recent pictures question her friendship with Arti Singh

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram to share pictures from her recent vacation, where she was seen enjoying nature, greenery, and a waterfall.

Although the no-makeup pictures looked serene, fans decided to focus on the subject of Arti Singh’s wedding in the comments. They questioned her friendship with Arti as she dropped photos the very next day of the latter’s sangeet ceremony. It seems like her getaway was the reason behind her absence at Arti’s pre-wedding festivities. She captioned the picture, “Nature love.”

Fans’ reactions

Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill’s camaraderie in Bigg Boss 13

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress, and the late Sidharth Shukla, shared a strong camaraderie with Arti Singh inside the house of Bigg Boss 13. The audience adored the bond they shared, and hence they expected Shehnaaz's attendance at the Maykaa’s actress pre-wedding festivities. Also, the soon-to-be bride was very vocal about her marriage plans on the reality show.

More about Arti Singh’s wedding

After the grand conclusion of her pre-wedding ceremonies, Arti Singh is going to tie the knot with her long-term boyfriend and a Navi-Mumbai-based businessman, Dipak Chauhan, today at Iskon temple in Mumbai, in the presence of her close friends and family.

Arti’s sangeet function served as a reunion function for the Bigg Boss 13 contestants. It was attended by Hindustani Bhau, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Shefali Jariwala.

