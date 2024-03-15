Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Lord Rama gets warm welcome at Maharishi Agastya’s ashram

Shrimad Ramayan has brought to life another intriguing rendition of the timeless Hindu epic. The show is garnering a huge response from viewers due to its casting, grandeur sets, etc. After introducing the biggest devotee of Shri Ram, Hanuman, now the makers will bring in Maharishi Agastya’s track too. After getting dictated to meet the sage, Lord Rama will go to his secluded dwelling along with Mata Sita and Lakshmana. Maharishi Agastya will see Ram’s heavenly mode as soon as he comes across him.

Lord Rama’s meeting with sage Agastya

The official social media handle of SonyTV posted a promo of Shrimad Ramayan wherein Lord Rama, Sita Maa and Lakshmana are seen encountering Maharishi Agastya’s disciple, Sutikshan. Sutikshan gets overwhelmed seeing Shri Ram and says that his doors of fortune have opened today.

Sutikshan takes Lord Rama to sage Agastya’s ashram. On seeing him, Shri Ram says a few words in his praise. He describes, “Brahmadev ke manas putra, saptarishiyo mein se ek, devtaon ki sahayta ke liye samudra pee jane wale, Kaveri nadi ko dhara par lane wale, mahasamarth hone par bhi karuna bhav rakhne wale, Maharishi Agastya (He is Brahmadev’s brilliant son, one in seven great sages, one who can drink an ocean to help the gods, one who set the flow of Kaveri river, one who after being highly capable is compassionate and merciful, Maharishi Agastya).”

Maharishi Agastya sees Ram’s spiritual avatar and out of honor, he folds his hands in front of him.

The caption of the promo reads, “महर्षि अगस्त्य को दिखा प्रभु श्री राम का दिव्या रूप, अब कैस मदद करेंगे वो प्रभु श्री राम की? ’देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर।(Rishi Agastya saw Lord Rama’s divine avatar. How will he help Lord Rama now? Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the recent promo

On the other hand, Ravana has instructed his sister, Shurpanakha to find out Mata Sita. She is working diligently in her quest to find Sita. It would be interesting to see Ravana’s confrontation with Lord Rama.

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan is a captivating retelling of the epic saga, Ramayana unfolding the voyage of Ram, a mortal who ascended to become a supreme being. It stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Shilpa Agnihotri, and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. The show began airing on Sony TV on January 1, 2024, and is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions

