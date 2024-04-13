Shrimad Ramayan is receiving a great response from audiences and is garnering good ratings on the TRP charts too. The recent episodes of the timeless tale depicted the Ram-Hanuman milan in Kishkindha. Post that, Lord Rama was seen befriending Sugreev. They end up vowing to help each other. While Ram pledged to punish Bali, Sugreev swore to go beyond all limits to aid Shri Ram in his pursuit to release Sita Maa from Ravana’s Lanka.

Lord Rama does THIS to Bali

The latest promo of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV begins with Sugreev calling Bali a coward. He asks him to come out and have a fight with him. This makes Bali angry. He moves towards Sugreev and begins fighting. Bali pins down Sugreev to the ground and tries to kill him. Shri Ram, who is watching Bali and Sugreev from a distance, picks up his arrow and targets Bali. He kills Bali, giving him the punishment for acting reprehensible towards Sugreev and his wife.

Ram goes on to state, “Ant toh mein tumhara yudh prarambh hote hi kar sakta tha Bali. Par jab tak tum apne bal ka prayog kar rahe the, mein shant tha. Phir tumne dwand yudh ki maryada todhi. Apni mayavi shakti ka prayog kar, jab tumne Sugreev ka bal kheechne ka prayaas kiya, toh mujhe aana padha (I would have ended your life at the beginning of this war. But till the time you were using your force, I kept quiet. I had to come when you crossed all limits of dual battle and used your elusive powers to snatch away Sugreev’s).”

श्रीराम के हाथों हुआ बाली का अंत। देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Bali died at the hands of Shri Ram. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).

Take a look at the fresh promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan encompasses various events from Ramayan. It narrates Lord Rama’s life and his teachings. The show has left viewers impressed with its visually appealing scenes and stupendous performances from the star cast.

Shrimad Ramayan stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Sangeeta Odwani, Nirbhay Wadhwa and Nikitin Dheer in crucial roles.

