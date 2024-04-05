Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Hanuman appears in a disguised form to test Lord Rama

Shrimad Ramayan is receiving a tremendous response from audiences and is grabbing good ratings on the TRP charts. The recent episodes of the timeless tale showcased Ram-Hanuman milan in Kishkindha. Their alliance will grow further now and Hanuman will use his superpowers to help Lord Rama in his mission to fight the demon king, Ravana. The new promo of Shrimad Ramayan depicts how Lord Hanuman tested Lord Ram.

Lord Hanuman to test Lord Shri Ram

The latest promo of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV begins with Monkey God, Hanuman telling Bali that he is sure the people he met were his God, Ram and his brother, Lakshmana. However, he is asked not to get emotional before reaching any decision. Sugreev tells the biggest devotee of Lord Rama that they need to test him. Hanuman says that he cannot commit the sin of testing Shri Ram but he will definitely remove all the doubts his army is having. He disguises himself as a Sadhu and meets Lord Ram.

Lord Rama goes on to greet Hanuman as he spots him dressed up as a priest. When he asks for blessings, Bajranbali says that sometimes, we realize it late who is the teacher and who is the learner. He asks for Lord Ram and Lakshmana’s introduction after telling them that it is quite confusing as they have God-like glow on their faces but have the appearance of a hermit. Shri Ram states that even he is doubtful of Hanuman’s real identity.

The caption of the promo reads, “प्रभु श्री राम और महा भक्त हनुमान का अनोखा मिलन। देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Unique union of Lord Shri Ram and great devotee Hanuman. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the fresh promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

In the previous episodes of the epic saga, Ravana makes Mata Sita cross the Lakshmana Rekha which her brother-in-law drew to protect her. He succeeds in kidnapping her and taking her to his land, Lanka. Ravana scares Maa Sita by asserting that Lord Rama won’t be able to cross the huge ocean to reach her as he neither has an idea of distance nor direction.

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan narrates Lord Rama’s life and his teachings. The show has left an indelible mark on the minds of the viewers with its visually appealing scenes. It stars Sujay Reu. Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Shilpa Agnihotri, Sangeeta Odwani, Nirbhay Wadhwa and Nikitin Dheer in crucial roles

