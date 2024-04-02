Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Ravana tries to make sure Lord Rama doesn’t reach Lanka; scares Maa Sita

Shrimad Ramayan keeps the audiences glued to their screens with its gripping way of narration, aesthetic depiction and casting. The timeless tale is currently showcasing Ravana scaring Mata Sita after kidnapping and taking her to Lanka. He is also telling her that Shri Ram will never be able to reach her now.

Ravana ensures Ram doesn’t reach his land

The latest promo of Shrimad Ramayan dropped on the official social media handle of SonyTV shows Ravana welcoming Sita to Lanka. He goes on to terrify her by asserting that Lord Rama won’t be able to cross the huge ocean to reach his ladylove as he neither has an idea of distance nor direction. Ravana states, “Yahan charon aur mere sainik pehra dete hain. Yahan sagar bhi mere aage natmastak hai. Kya lagta hai, yahan aa payega tumhara Ram, mukt kar payega tumhein (My soldiers guard this area from all four directions. Even the ocean bow down in front of me here. What do you think, will your Ram be able to come here and free you?)”

Soon after, Sursa appears and informs Ravana that his ocean is protected. He orders her to stay firm and fulfill her duties. On the other hand, Shri Ram and Lakshmana put in efforts to reach Goddess Sita. He gets into trouble while doing so.

The caption of the promo reads, “रावण ले गया माता सीता को समुद्र पार|

कैसे पहुंचेंगे प्रभु श्री राम माता सीता को मुक्त कराने? देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Ravana took Mata Sita across the sea.

How will Lord Shri Ram reach to free Maa Sita? Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the recent promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

In the previous episode, Mata Sita expresses her wish to touch the golden deer that she spots in the forest. Lord Rama initially refuses to get that for her but he later goes to Panchvati to capture the deer and bring it back to Sita. In his absence, Ravana disguises himself as a Rishi and makes Mata Sita cross the Lakshmana Rekha. He succeeds in kidnapping her.

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan encompasses various captivating events from the Hindu epic saga. It stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Shilpa Agnihotri, and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions.

