Shrimad Ramayan has been capturing the hearts of audiences since its premiere. The show is getting regarded as one of the best renditions of the Hindu epic saga. Currently, the show revolves around Lord Rama’s pursuit to find his beloved wife Sita. He is preparing for the mega fight with demon king Ravana in order to free Sita Mata. The fresh promo of the show depicts Ram and Hanuman’s bond.

Shri Ram puts his trust in Hanuman

The fresh teaser of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV highlights an enduring and unbreakable bond of loyalty and friendship between Ram and Hanuman. It begins with Lord Rama getting emotional and recalling his wedding with Sita while handing over his signet ring to Lord Hanuman. He asks the Monkey God to give it to his ladylove so that she believes him as the messenger of Prince Rama.

Lord Rama states, “Jab Sita mile toh usse kehna, milan ki vyakulta se mein bhi utna hi ghira hun. Jis prakaar Sita ke netra viyog ke ashru nahi tham rahe honge, usi prakaar Ram ke netron ka bandh bhi nahi ruk raha hai. Use kehna uska pata chalte hi mein shran bhar ka bhi vilambh nahi karunga aur sighra adhi sighra, uska Ram use lene awashya aayega. (When you meet Sita, do tell her that I am also impatient to unite with her. Just like Sita must not be able to stop shedding tears of separation, Ram’s flood of tears is also not taking any pause. Tell her that after finding her location, I will not wait even for a moment. Her Ram will definitely come to take her at the earliest).” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

As Ram shows his full faith in Hanuman for procuring evidence of Sita Maa’s abduction to Lanka, the Monkey God also exhibits unwavering dedication in completing his mission and proving that even the most difficult trials in life can be overcome with determination. The upcoming episodes will witness Hanuman departing with the ring in search of Mata Sita. He will go through numerous trials and tribulations before finally reaching Lanka and meeting Sita.

The caption of the promo reads, “भक्त हनुमान संदेशा लेकर जायेंगे, सीता के राम उन्हें शीघ्र लेने आयेंगे। देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Devotees Hanuman will take the message, Sita's Ram will come to take her soon. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon-Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the new teaser of Shrimad Ramayan:

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan is a myth-drama which narrates Lord Rama’s life and his teachings. The show has achieved tremendous success due to its visuals and casting.

Featuring Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Sangeeta Odwani, Nirbhay Wadhwa and Nikitin Dheerin pivotal roles, the ambitious project is bankrolled by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under his banner, Swastik Productions.

ALSO READ: Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Laxmana loses his calm at Sugreev after he backs off from his promise of finding Sita