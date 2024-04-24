Shrimad Ramayan is performing consistently well on the ratings chart. The show has captured millions of hearts with its heartwarming rendition to the mythological saga.

Currently, the show is revolving around Lord Rama’s quest to find his beloved wife Sita. He has sent his biggest devotee Hanuman to search for Sita Maa in Lanka. Now, as per the fresh promo, the demon king Ravana is seen choosing his youngest son, Akshaya Kumara for the accomplishment of an important mission.

Meghanada puts forward Akshaya Kumara’s name

The new teaser of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV highlights a conversation between Rakshasa king, Ravana and his son, Meghanada.

Meghanada develops a doubt about Sita and asks Ravana, "Uss Sita mein itni shakti, itna sahas aa kahan se raha hai? Apne pati aur parivaar se toh woh dur hai hi, aapne chaturmaas se uska bhojan bhi band karwa dia hai. Toh phir bina ann aur jal ke usmein itni urja aa kahan se rahi hai? (From where is this Sita getting power and courage? She has been distant from her husband and family, and you have also stopped giving her meals for the last four months. Then, without food and water, where is she getting all this energy from?)"

Ravana also wonders the same and shares that there is definitely something about Ashok Vatika that they are unaware of. Meghanada says that they need to find out the same. When Ravana asks Meghanada if he has someone who could fulfill this task for them, he goes on to propose his brother and Ravana’s youngest son, Akshaya Kumara’s name.

Ravana agrees with Meghanada as he also views Akshaya Kumara suitable for their mission. Meanwhile, Akshaya Kumara shows his cruel side after he loses a fight in the battleground.

The caption of the promo reads, “पता करने सीता और अशोक वाटिका का रहस्य आ रहा है अक्षय कुमार| देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, हनुमान जयंती महा सप्ताह”, 23 अप्रैल से रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Akshaya Kumara is coming to find out the secret of Sita and Ashok Vatika. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Hanuman Jayanti mega week from 23 April at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the new teaser of Shrimad Ramayan:

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan is a mythological drama narrating Lord Rama’s life and his teachings. The show, which began with a promise to bring authenticity, cultural esteem and contemporary sensibility to the Hindu epic, has achieved immense success due to its visuals and casting. It is getting regarded as one of the best versions of the timeless tale.

The ambitious project features Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Sangeeta Odwani, Nirbhay Wadhwa and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. It is backed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under his banner, Swastik Productions.

