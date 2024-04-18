Shrimad Ramayan has been delivering back-to-back entertaining episodes. The show, which has left an indelible mark on the minds of audiences, is now moving towards an interesting development with Lord Rama putting his complete trust in Hanuman and giving him the responsibility of looking for Mata Sita. A fresh promo from the show depicts the unshakable faith that Ram has in Hanuman.

Hanuman’s promise to Shri Ram

The latest teaser of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV begins with Ram asking the Monkey God what he is looking at the horizon. Hanuman tells him that he is preparing to head out in search of Sita Maa. He states, “Prabhu, uss aur purv disha hai. Mein suryodaya ki pratiksha kar raha hun. Taki surya ke pehle aagman ke saath hi hum Mata Sita ki khoj ke liye prasthaan kar sakein (Lord, there is east direction. I am waiting for sunrise so that with the arrival of the first rays, we can depart for our search for Mata Sita).”

Hanuman asks Lord Rama to leave all his doubts and worries to him. He goes on to compare Sita Maa to his mother Anjani and says that they are no different to him. Hanuman says that even if he has to move heaven and earth, he will do it in order to unify Ram and Sita. He takes a pledge for the same.

Hanuman’s words impress Shri Ram. He says that he is not at all worried till the time Hanuman is there with him. He shows full faith in the Monkey God.

The caption of the promo reads, “मन में लिए विश्वास की ज्योत कर रहे है हनुमान माता सीता की खोज आरंभ। देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Hanuman is starting his search for Mother Sita with the light of faith in his mind. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon-Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the fresh promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan consists of various captivating chapters from Ramayan. It is a narration of Lord Rama’s life and his teachings. The immense success of the show can be attributed to its visuals and casting.

Shrimad Ramayan stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Sangeeta Odwani, Nirbhay Wadhwa and Nikitin Dheer in crucial roles.

