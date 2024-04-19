Shrimad Ramayan is getting touted as one of the best adaptations of the Indian epic. The show which is churning out back-to-back entertaining episodes for the viewers, is presently revolving around Shri Ram beginning with his journey to find Sita Maa. As per the latest promo, Hanuman already impressed Ram with his dedication as he searches for Sita. However, the absence of Sugreev and his army enraged Lakshmana.

Hanuman tries to pacify Lakshmana

The fresh teaser of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV depicts Lakshmana’s anger after Sugreev fails to join in Lord Rama, Lakshmana and Hanuman in their journey to find Mata Sita.

The promo begins with Lakshmana stating that by this time, Vanara Raj should have been there with his entire army because the monsoon season is over and two days of the autumn season have also passed. He doubts, "Kahin chaturmaas ke vilamb ki aadh mein, apne vachan ko hi to nahi baha dia unhone (Could it be that he has forgotten his promise due to this four month delay)." Lakshmana then turns towards the Monkey God and asks if Sugreev will still help them in searching for Bhabhi maa. Hanuman assures him and says that Sugreev never backs off from his words.

Soon after, a member of the Vanara army comes back from Kishkindha and informs Lord Hanuman that Sugreev refused to meet him. This infuriates Lakshmana and he gets more sure about Sugreev breaking his promise. He asks for Ram’s permission to present Sugreev before him. Lakshmana proceeds to Vanara kingdom to remind Sugreev of his duty. On reaching there, he makes a thunderous noise with his bowstring. Lakshmana confronts Sugreev.

The caption of the promo reads, “क्या लक्ष्मण जी के क्रोध का ताप सह पाएगा किष्किन्धा | देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Will Kishkindha be able to bear the heat of Laxman ji's anger? Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon-Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

About Shrimad Ramayan



Shrimad Ramayan is a captivating narration of Lord Rama’s life and his teachings. The show has achieved immense success due to its visuals and casting. It stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Sangeeta Odwani, Nirbhay Wadhwa and Nikitin Dheer playing pivotal roles from the epic Hindu saga.

