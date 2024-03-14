Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Shurpanakha informs Ravana about Sita Maa’s ordeals

Shrimad Ramayan is gearing up for more intriguing episodes. The show recently saw the biggest devotee of Shri Ram, Hanuman making an entry and now, Ravana’s track is also set to take an exciting turn. In the coming episodes, Ravana’s sister, Shurpanakha will bring important details about Sita Maa to him.

Ravana’s search for Sita Mata begins

The official social media handle of SonyTV posted a promo of Shrimad Ramayan wherein Ravana and Shurpanakha are having a conversation about Sita Maa. Shurpanakha comes and tells Ravana that she doesn’t want to see him being delusional. She goes on to reveal that Sita has changed now and has transformed from a queen to a nun.

Shurpanakha then makes Ravana think about Sita as his mistress. She further talks about Sita’s poor condition and states, “Jis rajkumar se vivah kiya, uske paas rajya toh chodiye, kaanton se bachne ke liye paon mein paduka bhi nahi. Jis stree ko Lanka ki makmal shaiya par hona chahiye, woh pathrili chattanon par so rahi hai. Lanka ki sugandhit aur kamlon se sajjit sarovar ke sthan par keedon se bhare talabon mein snaan kar rahi hai (Forget about the kingdom, the prince with whom she got married does not even possess footwear to protect from thorns. The woman who was meant to be on velvet beds of Lanka, is sleeping on stony mountains. She is taking bath in ponds instead of being at Lanka’s fragrant and floral-decorated lakes).”

Ravana tells Shurpanakha to not manipulate him with her words and just search for Sita. Shurpanakha then vows to get Sita for his brother.

The caption of the promo reads, “शूर्पणखा ने दी रावण को ऐसी सूचना जो बदल देगी समय की धारा को | देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Shurpanakha’s information to Ravana would change the course of time. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan is a captivating rendition of an epic mythological saga. It stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Shilpa Agnihotri, and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. The show began airing on Sony TV on January 1, 2024 and is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions.

