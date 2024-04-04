Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Hanuman comes forward to aid Lord Rama in his quest to rescue Sita Mata

Shrimad Ramayan is getting applauded for its gripping rendition of the epic saga, Ramayan. The show features grandeur sets, aesthetically pleasing scenes and a talented bunch of actors. The visuals from the drama have already left an indelible mark on the minds of the viewers. In the coming episodes, audiences will witness the most devoted follower of Lord Rama, Hanuman finally meeting his idol.

Hanuman meets Shri Ram

The latest promo of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV showcases a beautiful sequence between Hanuman and Lord Rama. Hanuman, who received the power of growing big and shrinking small from Brahma is seen using the same to help Ram in his pursuit to find Sita. He carries Shri Ram and Lakshmana in his giant hands and flies off.

The caption of the promo reads, “सफल करें जो प्रभु श्री राम के काम, वही है शिरोमणि हनुमान। देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (The one who makes Lord Shri Ram's work successful is Shiromani Hanuman. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

In the previous episode, the demon king, Ravana disguises himself as a Rishi in the absence of Lord Rama and makes Mata Sita cross the Lakshmana Rekha which her brother-in-law drew to protect her. He succeeds in abducting her and taking her to his land, Lanka.

In Lanka, Ravana scares Maa Sita by asserting that Lord Rama won’t be able to cross the huge ocean to reach her as he neither has an idea of distance nor direction. He says that his soldiers guard the area from all four directions and even the ocean of this place bows down in front of him.

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan encompasses various interesting events from the Hindu epic Ramayan. It opened to strong word of mouth and great numbers on the ratings chart. The show stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Shilpa Agnihotri, Sangeeta Odwani, Nirbhay Wadhwa and Nikitin Dheer in crucial roles.

