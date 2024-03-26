Shrimad Ramayan PROMO: Ravana disguises as a priest to trap Sita Maa; Will she fall for his evil plan?

Shrimad Ramayan is receiving rave reviews for its gripping take on the epic saga, Ramayan. The show is garnering praises for its aesthetic depiction and casting. The visually appealing scenes from the show have already left the audiences spellbound. In the coming episodes, viewers will witness a turn of events with Ravana finally succeeding in kidnapping Mata Sita.

Laxmana draws a line to protect Sita Maa

In the latest promo of Shrimad Ramayan posted on the official social media handle of SonyTV, Laxmana goes on to create Laxman Rekha around Mata Sita’s cottage. He requests her to stay within it in his absence as it will save her from evil and no negative power can ever cross it. Laxmana regards the line as a token of allegiance and respect towards his brother, Lord Rama and sister-in-law, Sita respectively.

Laxmana states, “Jo koi bhi buri mansha se iss rekha ko paar karega, woh jal kar raakh ho jayega. Isi liya chahe kuch bhi ho jaye Bhabhi Maa, aap iss Laxman Rekha ko nahi langengi (Whoever with bad intention try to cross this line will get destroyed. That’s why whatever may happen Bhabhi Maa, you will not cross this Laxman Rekha).”

Ravana overhears the entire conversation and doesn’t find Laxman Rekha threatening. He says, “Jis Lankesh ko Tridevon ki seema rekha na rok payegi, use yeh rekha kya rokegi (The limit line by Tridev couldn’t stop Lankesh, so this border is nothing).” Ravana then disguises as a rishi to deceive Sita Maa.

Advertisement

The caption of the promo reads, “देखिए रावण के उस अधम अपराध को, जिसने लिखा प्रभु श्री राम के हाथों उसके विनाश का अध्याय| देखिए श्रीमद् रामायण, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर। (Look at the despicable crime of Ravana, which wrote the chapter of his destruction at the hands of Lord Shri Ram. Watch Shrimad Ramayan, Mon to Fri at 9 pm only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).”

Take a look at the recent promo of Shrimad Ramayan:

In the previous episode, Mata Sita expresses her wish to touch the golden deer she spotted in the forest. Though Shri Ram initially refuses to get that for her, he later goes to Panchvati to capture the deer and bring it back to Sita. Meanwhile, he gives the responsibility of Sita Maa’s safety to Lakshmana, who after hearing cries for help, ends up drawing Laxman Rekha for Sita.

About Shrimad Ramayan

Shrimad Ramayan brings to life various captivating events from the Hindu mythological tale. It stars Sujay Reu, Prachi Bansal, Basant Bhatt, Nikhlesh Rathore, Shilpa Agnihotri, and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. The show began airing on Sony TV on January 1, 2024, and is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari under the banner of Swastik Productions.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi overhears Ishaan expressing regret on not having Reeva as his life partner