Shark Tank India's Ghazal Alagh maintains an active social media presence and keeps briefing aspiring entrepreneurs on building successful businesses. This time, the women entrepreneur shared a video on her Instagram handle spilling the beans on the important factors needed to build a business. Ghazal emphasized how communication in English isn't a core necessity to start a venture.

Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder of Mamaearth, an FMCG company in the beauty and personal care segment. Besides inspiring individuals to become successful in the business sector, she expressed happiness in seeing women making business as their field of work.

Ghazal Alagh's practical advice to entrepreneurs

Taking to her social media handle, Ghazal Alagh shared a video underlining how communication in English is not a necessity in starting a business. She penned a long note as a caption to her video, "Unpopular opinion - Communication in English, isn’t a core necessity. What matters are three things: 1. Solve a real problem 2. Make something truly convenient 3. ⁠Tell your story that’s relatable."

"After this, execution is key. It's not about speaking fluently in English or giving grand speeches. Speak the language that you are comfortable in. It's about creating something that resonates with buyers and speaks for itself. So, stop doubting your "communication skills." Jeet uski hoti hai, jo kaam kare, sirf baatein nahi," Alagh added.

In the clip, we can hear her explaining firmly, "See, communication skills are not the most important skills required to create a business. To have your business started, two core things must be kept in mind: either your idea solves any problem or makes anything more convenient than before."

The co-founder of Mamaearth went on to add that when an idea fits in the above-mentioned buckets, half the battle is already won. Shark Tank India's Ghazal mentioned that when it comes to executing a business, one should initially focus on the product, whether it is about creating it in a physical form or developing software. Lastly, the entrepreneur stated how stories spread beautifully in India.

