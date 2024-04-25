Delhi Capital won by 4 runs against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Rishabh Pant drove DC to victory with his 88 not out off just 43 balls. Actor Aly Goni who is an avid cricket fan stays glued to the screen during IPL. During yesterday’s match, he praised Pant’s performance on social media.

Shark Aman Gupta is also enjoying this IPL season. He was at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi yesterday to witness the magic unfold in front of his eyes.

Aly Goni on Rishabh Pant’s performance

Taking to social media yesterday, Aly Goni posted a video with the caption, “@RishabhPant showing why his name is there for WC.” The clip shows the cricketer hitting a six.

For those who do not know, Rishabh Pant had a life-threatening accident in 2022 when he was involved in a car crash and spent 14 months in rehab.

Check out Aly Goni’s post here:

Aman Gupta enjoying DC vs GT match

Shark Tank India 3’s Aman Gupta also posted a glimpse of the match from the stadium and wrote, “Another great match. Last ball decider. DC vs GT.”

Aman Gupta, who hails from Delhi never misses Delhi Capital's matches. He often shares his thoughts about the match on social media.

Talking about him, he is the co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, one of the wearable brands. He has been a part of the Shark Tank India show since its inception. To date, he has invested in numerous startups and business ventures. Recently, he was in the news as his company signed cricket sensation Yashsavi Jaiswal as the new brand ambassador.

Here is Aman Gupta’s post:

