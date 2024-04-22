History is created! India's 17-year-old Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju got his name etched in history by becoming the champion of the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024. As he clinched the winning title in Toronto, he has become the youngest-ever to reach the final and emerge as the challenger for the world title. Praising D Gukesh for his exemplary performance, Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta extended heartfelt congratulations to him.

Aman Gupta is known for briefing entrepreneurs on business advice. He became a well-known name with his presence on Shark Tank India as an expert.

Aman Gupta's message to D Gukesh

In the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, D Gukesh used black pieces to mar his victory against the rival Hikaru Nakamura and grabbed the prestigious title. Interestingly, he is the second Indian player after legend Vishwanathan Anand to win this tournament. The 17-year-old will compete against China's Ding Liren in the Chess World Championship later this year.

Praising Gukesh's victory, Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta updated his Instagram story and posted an inspiring note. The co-founder and CMO of boAt stated how Gukesh has made us proud with his historic win. Aman's message read, "YOUNG INDIANS ARE SHOWING THE WORLD WHAT THEY'VE GOT AND HOW. CONGRATULATIONS @GUKESH.OFFICIAL YOU'VE MADE US ALL PROUD. (Indian flag emoticon)."

Check out Aman Gupta's reaction here:

For the uninitiated, prior to his FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024 win, D Gukesh made headlines after becoming the third youngest player in chess history to earn the Grandmaster title at the age of 12. Last year, he made huge waves by earning a silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

About Aman Gupta

As already mentioned, Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of a wearable electronics company, boAt. He has been a part of Shark Tank India since its inception. On the show, he is known to have invested in several startups. Well, the young entrepreneur keeps dropping valuable advice to the people who seek an opportunity to build their own businesses.

On Shark Tank India 3, Aman Gupta's interaction with a pitcher went viral on social media and since then, he has earned more fan following on his social media handles.

