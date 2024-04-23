Radhika Gupta was one of the newest Sharks on the show, Shark Tank India season 3. Radhika, an MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, is also one of the most influential figures in the investment sector.

She is known for her smart investment decisions and humble attitude. In an interview with Finance with Sharan, Radhika shared candid insights into the emotional aspect of purchasing a home.

Radhika Gupta's perspective on buying home: An emotional argument

In a candid conversation with Radhika Gupta, an MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, stated, “Home buying as a primary home, it’s just an emotional argument. Honestly, the financial math really makes sense because that rental yield on a home today is significantly less than even interest rates.”

She continued, "I don't own a second piece of real estate, and I don't intend to own a second piece of real estate because I like liquid investment. These are diamonds. These are not investments, I am not gonna sell them. This is my wedding ring, I am not gonna sell it. This is not an investment. I always tell women, don't call this an investment."

Radhika concluded by saying this is a gift from her husband when they got married and these are emotions.

She has emphasized that buying a home is primarily an emotional decision. She highlighted that rental yields often don't match up with interest rates, suggesting that there are better investment options in terms of financial returns.

More about Radhika Gupta

Radhika Gupta has had a remarkable career, moving from investment banking to becoming a successful investor and a judge on Shark Tank India. Her journey is defined by accomplishments in the complex world of finance. With a strong academic background, Gupta pursued degrees in finance and business administration from top institutions. Her career path reflects her passion for financial markets and entrepreneurship, establishing herself as a prominent figure in the industry.

About Shark Tank India 3

The third season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22, introducing six new judges alongside the panel from the previous season. The new Sharks were Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Additionally, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain have made appearances in previous seasons.

